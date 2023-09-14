Aquaman 2 Trailer Brings James Wan Campy Vibes To A Fight For The Seven Seas

A new trailer for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" just dropped on Twitter, giving fans yet another look at the James Wan-directed sequel and Jason Momoa's return as Arthur Curry.

This long-awaited sequel is, as of this writing, finally set to release on December 20, 2023, following up on the origin story "Aquaman" — which came out all the way back in 2018. Thanks to COVID-19 and about a million other factors, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" promises an adventure centered around brotherhood and family as a brand-new villain, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), threatens not only Atlantis but the entire world.

Superhero movies have been struggling to hit big at the box office throughout 2023, but it looks like "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has real potential to make a big splash (sorry). Here's what the trailer for the second "Aquaman" movie tells us about the story and what fans can expect from Arthur Curry and his underwater kingdom this time around.