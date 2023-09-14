Aquaman 2 Trailer May Tease A Tragedy Marvel Would Never Attempt
The trailer for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is finally here, and it promises another epic swashbuckling adventure. Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is more powerful than ever, forcing Aquaman (Jason Momoa) to team up with his estranged brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) to stop him and save Atlantis. There are bound to be outstanding action set pieces and humor to spare, but the trailer also hints at one of the most tragic moments in the "Aquaman" comics that could take things for a very dark turn.
In the comic series "Death of a Prince" from the 1970s, Black Manta traps Aquababy in a glass sphere to suffocate him with oxygen. His nefarious plan works, killing the child and devastating his parents. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like something similar could be in play. There's a brief moment where Mera (Amber Heard) attempts to break glass, and we see in the beginning that Aquaman is now a father in between his kingly duties. "Aquaman 2" could recreate the moment with Black Manta trying to destroy Aquaman's spirit by killing his son, and if the movie really wants to be accurate to the comics, he could be successful in that endeavor. Both Marvel and DC movies have their darker moments, but killing a kid would definitely be one of the most soul-crushing moments in either franchise.
Aquaman 2 could also subvert this storyline
It seems as though ideas of legacy and making a better world for the children will factor heavily in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Aquaman specifically mentions how they can't leave their children a world without hope. Plus, Orm mentions how Black Manta seeks to "end the bloodline," most likely referring to theirs. With all these hints, it certainly seems as though Black Manta would target Aquaman and Mera's child. The question is whether they can save him before it's too late.
Killing kids (let alone babies) in movies doesn't happen all too often, especially in PG-13 territory. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has put young kids in peril before, none of them have ever died, but DC may one-up them in that regard. If Black Manta is successful, it would make for a devastatingly powerful low point in the movie where Aquaman and Mera's relationship is tested. It may even make Aquaman question if he's fit to lead. At that point, he would have to find a way to rally his forces to defeat Black Manta.
Then again, superhero movies often draw influence from comic storylines but change things to keep it fresh. It's possible Black Manta could put the baby in a glass sphere, but the baby survives somehow or gets rescued. It would still tie into the themes of fatherhood without having the audience reeling from a child's death. Of course, this is all speculation. Someone else entirely could be in the sphere Mera wants to save, and we'll only know when "Aquaman 2" comes out in theaters on December 20.