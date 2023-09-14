Aquaman 2 Trailer May Tease A Tragedy Marvel Would Never Attempt

It seems as though ideas of legacy and making a better world for the children will factor heavily in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Aquaman specifically mentions how they can't leave their children a world without hope. Plus, Orm mentions how Black Manta seeks to "end the bloodline," most likely referring to theirs. With all these hints, it certainly seems as though Black Manta would target Aquaman and Mera's child. The question is whether they can save him before it's too late.

Killing kids (let alone babies) in movies doesn't happen all too often, especially in PG-13 territory. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has put young kids in peril before, none of them have ever died, but DC may one-up them in that regard. If Black Manta is successful, it would make for a devastatingly powerful low point in the movie where Aquaman and Mera's relationship is tested. It may even make Aquaman question if he's fit to lead. At that point, he would have to find a way to rally his forces to defeat Black Manta.

Then again, superhero movies often draw influence from comic storylines but change things to keep it fresh. It's possible Black Manta could put the baby in a glass sphere, but the baby survives somehow or gets rescued. It would still tie into the themes of fatherhood without having the audience reeling from a child's death. Of course, this is all speculation. Someone else entirely could be in the sphere Mera wants to save, and we'll only know when "Aquaman 2" comes out in theaters on December 20.