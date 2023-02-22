Aquaman 2's Poor Test Screenings Had Viewers Walking Out (And Fans Blame Amber Heard)

Hell hath no fury like a comic book movie aficionado scorned. The slate of comic movies that make up DC Comics' offerings have often been divisive among general audiences and purists alike. Movies like "Green Lantern," "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice," and "Wonder Woman 1984" certainly divide critics and fans, which is probably why Warner Bros. has such a problem emulating the overwhelming success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe no matter how hard they try. Of course, DC also has had its fair share of hits, like the original "Aquaman," "Shazam!," and the television show "Peacemaker."

The first "Aquaman" made a character that is derided in some circles for his ability to talk to fish into a bonafide superhero accessible to the public at large. However, the success of "Aquaman" shouldn't be noted without mentioning the charismatic performance of Jason Momoa and the efforts of famous director James Wan. However, with "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" soon on the horizon, it seems as if DC is currently offering test screenings of the movie to see how well it will be received, and it definitely seems like there may be some murky waters ahead for the King of Atlantis if the comments are to be believed.