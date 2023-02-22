Aquaman 2's Poor Test Screenings Had Viewers Walking Out (And Fans Blame Amber Heard)
Hell hath no fury like a comic book movie aficionado scorned. The slate of comic movies that make up DC Comics' offerings have often been divisive among general audiences and purists alike. Movies like "Green Lantern," "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice," and "Wonder Woman 1984" certainly divide critics and fans, which is probably why Warner Bros. has such a problem emulating the overwhelming success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe no matter how hard they try. Of course, DC also has had its fair share of hits, like the original "Aquaman," "Shazam!," and the television show "Peacemaker."
The first "Aquaman" made a character that is derided in some circles for his ability to talk to fish into a bonafide superhero accessible to the public at large. However, the success of "Aquaman" shouldn't be noted without mentioning the charismatic performance of Jason Momoa and the efforts of famous director James Wan. However, with "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" soon on the horizon, it seems as if DC is currently offering test screenings of the movie to see how well it will be received, and it definitely seems like there may be some murky waters ahead for the King of Atlantis if the comments are to be believed.
Some people are blaming negative Aquaman 2 screenings on Heard
As reported by Dexerto, apparently, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is suffering from poor test screenings, with many saying that they can't even finish the movie. Of course, this kind of information invokes quite a strong response from some DC fans, mainly because of the well-publicized issues and negative furor surrounding Amber Heard, who plays Mera in the series. This comes after the public court drama between Heard and Johnny Depp, and social media commentators wasted no time levying the supposed poor performance of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" squarely on Heard.
On Twitter, dylanwood8989 wrote, "If you've seen the latest reviews for 'aquaman 2'... it's pretty evident people don't take amber seriously anymore and simply no longer wanna see her on their screen." Others also felt similar, with KaliaWood17 saying, "It should come as no surprise that Aquaman 2 screenings are bad. Amber Heard CANNOT ACT. She also has no chemistry with the leading man. No film would prevail under those conditions." Other commenters believe the issue is that "Aquaman 2" has the same creators as "Wonder Woman 1984,"
If anything, these comments show that many are quick to blame Heard for any issue surrounding "Aquaman 2." It will be interesting to see the overall public perception when the movie finally becomes available.