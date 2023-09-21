Whatever Happened To Retold Recycling After Shark Tank?

Recent seasons of "Shark Tank" have begun to see an uptick of companies such as IncrEdible Eats and Project Pollo that have pitched sustainable efforts to the show's panel of wealthy celebrity investors. This was a similar case for Amelia Trumble and Alan Yeoh, who birthed the brand Retold Recycling with the intent of helping people think differently about where their clothes goes. Customers collect their unused clothing and textiles into a prepaid labeled bag ordered from the company that can be delivered through the post office or mailroom. Retold ensures that your items are distributed through sustainable outlets such as thrift stores and textile recyclers.

Retold Recycling got its start in 2020 when Trumble was having a hard time trying to figure out what to do with her cluttered apartment closet full of clothes. Even though she could give away some her clothing to Goodwill, items such as used underwear and socks were unable to be donated. From there, Trumble and business partner Noelle Sadler Delory, who does not appear in the "Shark Tank" segment, got to thinking about what would eventually become Retold Recycling. They later brought Yeoh on board, with all three having had experience working under MAC Cosmetics in various executive and directorial positions.

The team began seeing great success with the concept, with a healthy growth rate in sales and a wide span of users nationwide. However, they are ultimately in it for making a positive impact to the world around them. So, can a shark help them continue to go green while also making some green?