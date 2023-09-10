Whatever Happened To IncrEdible Eats After Shark Tank?

As sustainability becomes an increasingly pressing topic in our society, IncrEdible Eats found an inventive solution to a pressing problem. The company is known for its wide assortment of edible cutlery and utensils such as spoons, forks, and straws. Their texture is similar to that of a cookie but is sturdy enough to help you eat a variety of foods. The utensils themselves are vegan and come in sweet and savory flavors including chocolate, vanilla, oregano, and black pepper.

IncrEdible Eats is the brainchild of engineer and entrepreneur Dinesh Tadepalli. The South Indian native moved to the United States to receive his Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, which granted him a successful career for several years. While getting ice cream with his children one day, Tadepalli was mortified when he saw a trash can full to the brim with plastic utensils. It was there that he began thinking about how his small actions had long-term consequences — eating his ice cream only took about 10 minutes, but the plastic left behind would be sitting in a landfill for tens or even hundreds of years.

Tadepalli searched for alternatives to plastic utensils and came across companies that sold edible spoons. Realizing that no one had yet tried to scale this market, Tadepalli and business partner Kruvil Patel set out to make their mark, starting the business in 2019. Tadepalli went all in, getting into trade shows and even selling his own home to set up better production facilities. The chance to grow his newfound passion would soon come when he was given the chance to appear on "Shark Tank" Season 13.