Mission: Impossible 7 May Have Been Saved From Box Office Doom By A Massive Payout

It has been a pretty busy summer for movie releases this year. From "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" popping out just before the sunny season officially began at the start of June to the recent release of "The Conjuring" spin-off, "The Nun 2," there has been no shortage of reasons to head to the nearest multiplex.

However, one movie happened to find itself in an especially busy release window. "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" emerged just before the massive Barbenheimer face-off that so many cinema-goers had been waiting for and suffered a bit in its box office performance as a result, despite its impressive Rotten Tomatoes score.

Still, there is another factor that impeded the release and success of "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," and that was the COVID-19 pandemic. For that reason, according to Collider, Federal Insurance Company has settled with Paramount Pictures for $71 million after the studio sued the insurance provider back in August 2021. Now, with this payout subtracted from the film's budget, it looks like the latest Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) adventure will be significantly more successful.