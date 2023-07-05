What Rotten Tomatoes Critics Are Saying About Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckong Part One" sees Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) embark on his most dangerous adventure yet, but he thrives in these types of situations. In this one, however, the unstoppable action hero must travel the globe to track down a superweapon and prevent it from falling into the wrong hands. The stakes are higher than ever, and the movie lives up to its lofty ambitions, according to critics.
At the time of this writing, "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" boasts an impressive 97 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, with most critics highlighting Cruise's daredevil antics and the action setpieces as standout moments. In Looper's review, Dominic Griffin compared Cruise to a superhero who goes above and beyond for the cinematic art form, and it shows in his latest blockbuster. "If Ethan is the living manifestation of destiny, then Cruise is the same, but for the spirit of cinema. He will keep the big screen experience alive (and line his considerably thick pockets) or die trying."
This sentiment represents the general consensus for director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise's latest action-packed collaboration. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the other reviews for the seventh installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise.
Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One is a big summer event movie
Between "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" underperforming and "The Flash" bombing at the box office, 2023's summer movie season isn't exactly booming. That said, some critics are confident that the latest "Mission: Impossible" sequel will drag audiences back into theaters for a good time.
ComicBookMovie.com's Rohan Patel is one reviewer who believes that "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" delivers the goods as a summer spectacle, and it's one that's bound to please fans of the franchise. "The undisputed blockbuster movie event of the summer! Tom Cruise delivers yet another action movie masterpiece, packed with jaw-dropping spectacle, pulse-pounding action, lots of heart, a scene-stealing Hayley Atwell & everything you love about Mission!"
Elsewhere, Dexerto reviewer Cameron Frew believes that this is the type of movie that was designed to provide the ultimate theatrical experience. Furthermore, the reviewer is of the opinion that it's one of 2023's best releases. "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is an enthralling, year-defining action picture... this is what the big screen was made for."
These viewpoints were also echoed by The Wrap's Tomris Laffly, who praised the film as top-tier blockbuster entertainment that allows Tom Cruise to put on a show. "What better mission could there be this summer other than witnessing our perpetual cinematic maverick deliver yet another full-scale cinematic experience?"
Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One is fresh, but also traditional
Long-running movie franchises always run the risk of causing fatigue. As such, they must continually find new ways to keep fans interested while simultaneously delivering the hallmarks that audiences want to see. With "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," Christopher McQuarrie has upped the ante in terms of spectacle, but the movie also boasts some fresh ideas.
Some critics praised the movie for tapping into contemporary issues such as the rise of artificial intelligence, even if it does explore these ideas in an implausible way. USA Today's Brian Truitt believes that action buffs will enjoy the sci-fi sprinklings as the film still is exciting as a high-octane cinematic spectacle. "If you choose to accept this "Mission" –- and what action-movie fan or Cruise nerd wouldn't, really –- it's the first half of a man vs. machine epic that doesn't skimp in the thrills department."
That being said, while the movie does embrace current technological themes, it's still a throwback picture in many ways — and that's a good thing. "The film is a mirror image of its star –- a muscular, extravagant, thoroughly old-school work of ingenuity and craft," The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey wrote in her four-star review. Overall, most Rotten Tomatoes critics are of the opinion that "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" is another winning entry in a movie series that keeps setting very high standards for itself.