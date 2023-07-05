What Rotten Tomatoes Critics Are Saying About Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckong Part One" sees Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) embark on his most dangerous adventure yet, but he thrives in these types of situations. In this one, however, the unstoppable action hero must travel the globe to track down a superweapon and prevent it from falling into the wrong hands. The stakes are higher than ever, and the movie lives up to its lofty ambitions, according to critics.

At the time of this writing, "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" boasts an impressive 97 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, with most critics highlighting Cruise's daredevil antics and the action setpieces as standout moments. In Looper's review, Dominic Griffin compared Cruise to a superhero who goes above and beyond for the cinematic art form, and it shows in his latest blockbuster. "If Ethan is the living manifestation of destiny, then Cruise is the same, but for the spirit of cinema. He will keep the big screen experience alive (and line his considerably thick pockets) or die trying."

This sentiment represents the general consensus for director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise's latest action-packed collaboration. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the other reviews for the seventh installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise.