Kelly Reilly Casts Doubt On A Happy Series Finale
"Yellowstone" Season 5 will be the final installment of Taylor Sheridan's hit neo-Western saga, but the Dutton family might not get the happy ending they deserve. Since the series debuted in 2018, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and the gang have been forced to protect their ranch from all kinds of dangerous people. Along the way, they've loved, lost, and continued to soldier on in the pursuit of the American Dream. That said, Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton on the Paramount Network series, has teased a potential nightmare for the Duttons when it's all said and done.
The DVD for "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 1 reveals some interesting insights from Reilly. During an interview for a featurette, the British actor discussed the reality of the Dutton family's way of life and how it might lead to bad times come the finale. "The main theme of protecting and sustaining this way of life in this land is the bottom of everything," she said. "So I don't know which way it's going to go but we're in Season 5, and who knows what's in store."
O'Reilly does think that the finale will be memorable, but she's also a realist when it comes to this show's capacity for exploring storylines that involve death and misery. "Though [the ending] will probably be beautiful and epic, I'm not sure it will be happy." At the same time, she doesn't know what to expect from the last-ever episode of the popular drama.
Yellowstone's ending is top secret
Some actors like to find out about the fate of their characters as soon as they sign up for a project. However, the "Yellowstone" family is used to being kept out of the loop, meaning that they're just as surprised as viewers by some of the show's dramatic outcomes.
While speaking to Insider, Kelly Reilly shared some details behind the creative process on "Yellowstone." The 46-year-old explained that showrunner Taylor Sheridan is the secretive type but the cast and crew trust his vision. So, she'll essentially find out the show's ending when Sheridan is ready to clue her in on his plans for Beth Dutton and her family.
Sheridan's methods were also confirmed by Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on "Yellowstone." In an interview with "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," he speculated that some cast members might know what happens, but he isn't one of them. "I don't [know the ending]. And I don't think Taylor, who writes our show, wants me to know either," he said. "I don't know. It might affect the way you do something or play something. And it's kind of fun to experience it this way anyway. It's sort of like life."