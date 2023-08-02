Kelly Reilly Casts Doubt On A Happy Series Finale

"Yellowstone" Season 5 will be the final installment of Taylor Sheridan's hit neo-Western saga, but the Dutton family might not get the happy ending they deserve. Since the series debuted in 2018, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and the gang have been forced to protect their ranch from all kinds of dangerous people. Along the way, they've loved, lost, and continued to soldier on in the pursuit of the American Dream. That said, Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton on the Paramount Network series, has teased a potential nightmare for the Duttons when it's all said and done.

The DVD for "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 1 reveals some interesting insights from Reilly. During an interview for a featurette, the British actor discussed the reality of the Dutton family's way of life and how it might lead to bad times come the finale. "The main theme of protecting and sustaining this way of life in this land is the bottom of everything," she said. "So I don't know which way it's going to go but we're in Season 5, and who knows what's in store."

O'Reilly does think that the finale will be memorable, but she's also a realist when it comes to this show's capacity for exploring storylines that involve death and misery. "Though [the ending] will probably be beautiful and epic, I'm not sure it will be happy." At the same time, she doesn't know what to expect from the last-ever episode of the popular drama.