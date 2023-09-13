Who Plays Desdemona In A Haunting In Venice?

You'd be forgiven if you overlooked some of the lesser-known names appearing in "The Haunting of Venice," because in the third Hercule Poirot project from director and star Kenneth Branagh, a ton of huge stars have come to play in the Agatha Christie adaptation. Alongside Branagh as Poirot, the movie stars Tina Fey, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, and recently minted Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh, Emma Laird appears as a character named Desdemona Holland.

Not much is known just yet about Desdemona Holland — "A Haunting in Venice" is adapted from Christie's murder mystery "Hallowe'en Party," but many of the character names have changed in the process — but here's what you need to know about Emma Laird. A British actress, Laird worked as a model before moving over to acting, and though her resumé is still limited right now, she's clearly a star on the rise; Variety included her on their list of "10 Brits to Watch" back in 2021. Laird's got a few high-profile projects under her belt, and "A Haunting in Venice," which releases on September 15, 2023, is her latest alongside the upcoming Adrien Brody film "The Brutalist." Here's where you've seen Emma Laird before.