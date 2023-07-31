A Haunting In Venice: Who Does Tina Fey Play & What Do We Know From The Books?

Kenneth Branagh returns once again as Hercule Poirot in "A Haunting in Venice," which not only features an intriguing mystery that leans heavy on the horror but also continues the franchise's tradition of assembling an excellent lineup of talented suspects. Among the people in Poirot's sights will be "SNL" and "30 Rock" alum Tina Fey. Anyone clueless and looking for answers to whom she may be playing should know that it's a character longtime Agatha Christie fans should be very familiar with at this point.

For "A Haunting in Venice," Tina Fey plays Ariadne Oliver, a known associate of Poirot who seeks the assistance of the exquisitely mustached sleuth in the film when she has trouble discrediting a woman who claims she can converse with the departed. Things then take a spooky turn when a guest dies during a séance they attend, and the infamous detective can rule no one out of being the killer, even his old friend.

Those out there that aren't fluent in the works of Agatha Christie should know that the Emmy-winning actress is playing a prominent player from the renowned novelist's literary shared universe and a frequent ally in the books to the flick's lead investigator. "She is much-loved in the Agatha Christie canon," Branagh told Variety. "She is somebody who gives as good as she gets, and to get that sharpness, mental agility, and cheekiness of Tina was a great quality." Ariadne Oliver may not be a detective like Poirot, but considering what is known from the novels, fans may be surprised at just how much she thrives during a mystery solving process.