A Haunting In Venice: Who Does Tina Fey Play & What Do We Know From The Books?
Kenneth Branagh returns once again as Hercule Poirot in "A Haunting in Venice," which not only features an intriguing mystery that leans heavy on the horror but also continues the franchise's tradition of assembling an excellent lineup of talented suspects. Among the people in Poirot's sights will be "SNL" and "30 Rock" alum Tina Fey. Anyone clueless and looking for answers to whom she may be playing should know that it's a character longtime Agatha Christie fans should be very familiar with at this point.
For "A Haunting in Venice," Tina Fey plays Ariadne Oliver, a known associate of Poirot who seeks the assistance of the exquisitely mustached sleuth in the film when she has trouble discrediting a woman who claims she can converse with the departed. Things then take a spooky turn when a guest dies during a séance they attend, and the infamous detective can rule no one out of being the killer, even his old friend.
Those out there that aren't fluent in the works of Agatha Christie should know that the Emmy-winning actress is playing a prominent player from the renowned novelist's literary shared universe and a frequent ally in the books to the flick's lead investigator. "She is much-loved in the Agatha Christie canon," Branagh told Variety. "She is somebody who gives as good as she gets, and to get that sharpness, mental agility, and cheekiness of Tina was a great quality." Ariadne Oliver may not be a detective like Poirot, but considering what is known from the novels, fans may be surprised at just how much she thrives during a mystery solving process.
Ariadne Oliver is a mystery writer with a knack for solving mysteries
Characters created from the works of Agatha Christie have been making the leap from page to screen since the 1928 motion picture "The Passing of Mr. Quinn" and while Ariadne Oliver has made several appearances on the small screen, the follow-up to "Death on the Nile" will mark the first portrayal to receive a theatrical release. But long before the movie "A Haunting in Venice," Oliver previously assisted Hercule Poirot in the novels "Cards on the Table," "Mrs. McGinty's Dead," "Dead Man's Folly," "Third Girl," "Hallowe'en," and "Elephants Can Remember." She is also in Christie's book "The Pale Horse," which doesn't feature the revered detective.
Anyone that's read these stories knows that Oliver isn't afraid to speak her mind and is known for being very assertive when solving mysteries. While she isn't on the same level as detective Poirot, Oliver does possess an unmistakable confidence in her understanding of the criminal mind, thanks to her efforts as a mystery novelist. Although she has been known to occasionally judge things prematurely, her clever insights and perspective have provided breakthroughs in several cases. And as far as personality goes, she is much more light-hearted, funny, and outgoing than Hercule Poirot. The fact the two are so different is probably why they work so well together. She also really likes apples.
Ariadne Oliver may not be the most famous of Agatha Christie's creations, but she has made her presence known in several of the writer's works, and many may not realize she is much closer to the author than any of the other novelist's characters.
There is a a lot of Agatha Christie in Ariadne Oliver
Agatha Christie has written some of the most popular detective novels ever written, and many of her titles have been adapted into what are considered to be some of the best mystery movies ever made. Part of the reason these stories are so well received in different forms of media could arguably be related to the carefully crafted characters that make up each case. But the interesting thing that all of the iconic author's created personas have in common is that they are not derived from real life except for that of Ariadne Oliver. When it comes to what parts of reality she is based on, the fictional mystery novelist has a lot in common with her very real creator.
While there are obvious similarities between the two, like that they are both writers that have a fondness for the mystery genre, Christie took the comparative analysis a step further when she confirmed in an interview from 1956 with John Bull Magazine, saying, "I never take my stories from real life, but the character of Ariadne Oliver does have a strong dash of myself." Oliver may not fully represent the writer, but the parallels are crystal clear. This offers an intriguing perspective on the case surrounding the actress in the role. Not only is Tina Fey playing Ariadne Oliver, but she will also be inadvertently channeling a little bit of the author during her performance in "A Haunting in Venice."