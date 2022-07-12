Nearly 28% Of Marvel Fans Want To See Daniel Radcliffe Play This Hero In The MCU

Daniel Radcliffe's career has gone through a rather strange and fascinating metamorphosis over the years. Many fans will, of course, recognize him as the eponymous character from the "Harry Potter" movies, which proved to be extremely successful financially, much like their novel counterparts. It would have been easy for Radcliffe to coast on the success of "Harry Potter" after the final film in the main series released in 2011, but the actor instead underwent a career transformation that many may have not been expecting.

Instead of continuing onward and upward toward higher-profile roles, Radcliffe began starring in more indie-centric films. This includes movies like "Swiss Army Man," "Imperium," and most recently "The Lost City." The actor seemingly never does the same kind of role twice and is always looking to expand his filmography in exciting ways. In fact, Radcliffe is keeping this hot streak alive and is scheduled to star as the titular parody music legend in the upcoming biopic "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" (per The Hollywood Reporter) later in 2022. However, when it comes to returning to big-budget filmmaking, there's one Marvel Cinematic Universe character that viewers overwhelmingly want to see Radcliffe step into the shoes of.