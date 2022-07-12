Nearly 28% Of Marvel Fans Want To See Daniel Radcliffe Play This Hero In The MCU
Daniel Radcliffe's career has gone through a rather strange and fascinating metamorphosis over the years. Many fans will, of course, recognize him as the eponymous character from the "Harry Potter" movies, which proved to be extremely successful financially, much like their novel counterparts. It would have been easy for Radcliffe to coast on the success of "Harry Potter" after the final film in the main series released in 2011, but the actor instead underwent a career transformation that many may have not been expecting.
Instead of continuing onward and upward toward higher-profile roles, Radcliffe began starring in more indie-centric films. This includes movies like "Swiss Army Man," "Imperium," and most recently "The Lost City." The actor seemingly never does the same kind of role twice and is always looking to expand his filmography in exciting ways. In fact, Radcliffe is keeping this hot streak alive and is scheduled to star as the titular parody music legend in the upcoming biopic "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" (per The Hollywood Reporter) later in 2022. However, when it comes to returning to big-budget filmmaking, there's one Marvel Cinematic Universe character that viewers overwhelmingly want to see Radcliffe step into the shoes of.
Marvel fans want to see Daniel Radcliffe be the next Wolverine
According to a recent poll with a sample size of 565 voters, nearly 28% of participants said they would like to see Daniel Radcliffe portray none other than the mutant Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Popularized for general audiences by actor Hugh Jackman in the Fox "X-Men" movies, fans have been waiting to see how the MCU would bring the characters into the fold, especially characters like Wolverine. Radcliffe seems to fit the bill for a lot of viewers. The comic version of the character is on the shorter side and a bit stocky in muscle. Given that Radcliffe is 5-feet-5-inches tall (per USA Today) and has proven that he can bulk up a bit when needed, it makes sense.
As for other candidates for potential Marvel roles that Radcliffe could play, 23% of voters chose fellow X-Men member Gambit, while 20% thought he would make a good Union Jack, a British superhero who has flown a bit under the radar when it comes to mainstream appeal. Regardless, it's clear that fans want to see Radcliffe in the MCU in some capacity, and a big role like Wolverine might just be a perfect way for the actor to continue to test his limits while also bringing a beloved character back to the big screen.