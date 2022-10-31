Weird's Daniel Radcliffe And Evan Rachel Wood Discuss How They Channeled 'Weird Al' Yankovic And Madonna - Exclusive Interview

It's not often, if ever, that actors are offered the opportunity to parody a music legend. So when the king of parodies himself, "Weird Al" Yankovic, asked Daniel Radcliffe to spoof his life story and Evan Rachel Wood to channel pop great Madonna in an over-the-top way, it was simply an opportunity neither of the acclaimed actors could pass up.

Since the late 1970s, Yankovic, of course, has parodied the biggest songs in rock 'n' roll and in the process has become a rock star in his own right. From "My Bologna" — his sendup of The Knack's smash hit "My Sharona" — to his clever take on Madonna's "Like a Virgin" with "Like a Surgeon," to "Eat It" — his hilarious spoof of Michael Jackson's "Beat It" — Yankovic's contributions to the music world are legendary.

That meant that Yankovic's life story was begging to be told at some point, and fans of the beloved parody artist are finally getting it with "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story." Debuting exclusively on The Roku Channel on Friday, November 4, "Weird" chronicles Yankovic's life story, appropriately, as a parody of music biopics. Directed by Eric Appel and co-written by Appel and Yankovic, "Weird" also stars Rainn Wilson as the comedy musician's mentor, Dr. Demento; Quinta Brunson as TV talker Oprah Winfrey; and Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss as Yankovic's parents. "Weird" is also loaded with memorable cameo appearances throughout, including Jack Black as famed D.J. Wolfman Jack.

In an exclusive interview, Radcliffe and Wood chatted with Looper about their work with Yankovic the filmmaker, their favorite Weird Al song parodies, the idea of their famous roles being spoofed, and more.