Netflix's One Piece Marketing Campaign Backfires Amid Hollywood Strikes

Despite already losing Netflix's top spot, "One Piece" is making a splash on the streaming service. With the live-action adaptation, anime, and manga all proven successes, "One Piece" is at an all-time high, so naturally, Netflix would want to capitalize on their show's popularity. Unfortunately, their recent marketing campaign drew the opposite response they were expecting.

Netflix recently redesigned its famed billboard on Sunset Boulevard to promote "One Piece," posting an image on Twitter reading, "What would Luffy do?" The streamer likely expected "One Piece" fans to flood the replies with supporting words for the beloved Straw Hat captain. Instead, fans used it as an opportunity to point out Netflix's role in the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and the hypocrisy of their statement, as Luffy would never treat his subordinates as Netflix treats its employees.

When Netflix's billboard asked what Luffy would do, Twitter user @REDACTEDSpider answered, "He'd pay his writers and actors." @HeckMayster, @detaached, and @hamishsteele all offered similar responses, saying that Luffy would care for those around him, paying his actors and writers fairly if he were in Netflix's shoes. @Matamer_ wrote, "Literally the complete opposite of what you do to writers and actors and so on," and unfortunately for Netflix, that was just the tip of the iceberg.