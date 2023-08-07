Netflix Slammed For Underpaying South Korean Actors In Viral Hits Like Squid Game

There's one show from the past few years that every Netflix user will be well aware of, whether they watched it or not, and that's "Squid Game." The most-watched Netflix original series of all time saw hundreds of cash-strapped citizens playing a deadly series of life-or-death children's games in hopes of winning a massive cash prize.

However, it would seem that South Korean actors are also having a difficult time getting their residuals paid by Netflix itself. As SAG-AFTRA continues to fight for better rights and proper compensation Stateside, Song Chang-gon, the president of the Korea Broadcasting Actors Union, can't even get a meeting with the streamer.

"One of their first priorities when entering the local market should be to establish some channel of communication with groups like us," Song told the Los Angeles Times. "But there's no answer at all." In fact, Song explained that it was a challenge even to get a hold of a representative from Netflix to have a conversation in the first place.