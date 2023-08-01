Disney, Netflix & More Hollywood Studios Accelerate AI Hiring Amid Strike Tensions

As Hollywood writers and actors continue to strike for fair pay and protections against artificial intelligence, the studios they're battling are wasting no time in developing that very technology. A recent report from The Hollywood Reporter has highlighted just how vast the divide between studios and strikers is, collating high-paying job listings across the entertainment industry for AI and machine learning experts.

While far from the only point of contention between the unions and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the use of AI is a central piece of both SAG-AFTRA and the WGA's grievances. Many have spoken out about the potential for studios to maliciously take ownership of actors' likenesses, allowing for digital replicas and other unauthorized work being made without compensation or permission. This has been particularly contentious in regard to background actors, who make less than $200 a day on average and fear having their likenesses absorbed for a single day's work.

Members of the Writers Guild have expressed similar concerns and demanded similar protections. But that hasn't stopped the studios from going on a hiring frenzy in the AI department. Netflix made headlines when a job listing for an AI expert advertised compensation of up to $900,000, and many other similar companies are trying to bolster their own rosters in the field. Some might read this behavior as downright despicable given that inadequate compensation has also been a huge point of contention with the unions. The studios, however, don't seem to care.