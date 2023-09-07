One Piece Has Already Lost Netflix's Top Spot - Could Season 2 Be At Risk?

Netflix has taken some pretty big IP swings over the years, but "One Piece" has to be among the biggest. Based on an anime series with over 1,000 episodes, which is itself based on the ongoing manga, the streamer's live-action adaptation has a lot hinging on its success, but it looks like someone may have already thrown a spanner into the gears.

As noted by Forbes, the new series has been kicked from its lofty top position on the U.S. viewing rankings in favor of Shane Gills' new comedy special, "Beautiful Dogs." The 52-minute special is also a Netflix exclusive, which might help to take the sting out for the streamer, as it's still a win-win. On the other hand, for such a major series to get knocked down to second place so soon after its initial rollout is definitely concerning.

All the same, it may not mean certain death for "One Piece," even if some of its characters weren't lucky enough to survive the Netflix adaptation. So far, it seems like a lot of the franchise's extensive fanbase has shown up for the Netflix adaptation, and if they can help to entice new fans or anime and manga viewers who have remained on the fence about the franchise due to its intimidating length, the series may be saved from walking the plank yet.