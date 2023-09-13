One Piece: Luffy's Father Made His Netflix Debut But Most Fans Missed It

Did you know that Eiichiro Oda, creator of the ongoing "One Piece" franchise, served as an executive producer for Netflix's live-action adaptation of his own manga? It's true! While not actually credited as a director, writer, or showrunner for Netflix's "One Piece," Oda played a major role in what made it to the screen. Entire sequences were reshot whenever the original artist felt as though the product didn't live up to his source material, so it probably comes as little surprise to know that the live-action adaptation of the Straw Hat Pirates' grand line adventure features some seriously deep-cut Easter eggs, including a shot of Monkey D. Luffy's (Iñaki Godoy) father, Monkey D. Dragon. But don't worry if you missed it — most fans did.

In Season 1, Episode 1, "Romance Dawn," during the prologue in which a comparatively young Vice-Admiral Monkey D. Garp (Vincent Regan) executes Pirate King Gol D. Roger (Michael Dorman), the camera pans across a full crowd of onlookers. The audience is mostly comprised of Loguetown citizens and Marines, although there's a young Shanks (Matt Herrington) and a young Dracule Mihawk (Theo Le Ray) on full display, too.

But there's another soul watching the Pirate King's final moments — a towering figure cloaked head-to-toe in green. Fans of the manga and anime will recognize this as the garb of Luffy's father, Dragon. It's not exactly a blink-and-you'll-miss-it situation because the green cloak stands out against the blue and white uniforms of the Marines, but casual or new fans won't understand the significance of this odd man out.