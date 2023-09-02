Netflix's One Piece: Who Is Monkey D. Luffy's Father & Why Is He So Important?

Contains potential spoilers for future seasons of Netflix's "One Piece"

Now that Netflix's "One Piece" is finally out, the streamer put an exclamation point on the season finale, teasing that Smoker has his sights set on Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and the Straw Hat crew. While that's enough to entice fans to tune in to potential future episodes, Smoker's inclusion means another relative to Luffy is also on the way: his father, Monkey D. Dragon.

Luffy spent most of Season 1 on the run from his grandfather, Monkey D. Garp (Vincent Regan), but he'll have a much different relationship whenever Dragon makes his introduction. In the manga, Dragon gave Garp sole custody of his son shortly after Luffy was born, resulting in Luffy having a similar no-care attitude toward his father. He didn't even know who his father was until Garp told him at the end of the "Water Seven" arc, despite a hooded Dragon saving Luffy from Smoker in Loguetown.

While Dragon seems supportive of Luffy's dream to become the Pirate King, he has much more pressing matters on his hands. The World Government labeled him the "World's Worst Criminal," as he's been fighting their regime for years as the Supreme Commander of the Revolutionary Army. Sporting an iconic face tattoo, Dragon is a significant background character in "One Piece," appearing more frequently in later arcs of the acclaimed anime.