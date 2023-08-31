Netflix's One Piece: Episode 1 Introduces A Crucial Easter Egg You Likely Missed

Rather than adapt the storyline of author Eiichiro Oda's original manga exactly, Netflix's "One Piece" reshapes certain aspects to better fit its seasonal, live-action TV format. That said, the show still incorporates plenty of Easter eggs specifically for fans already familiar with the property, including the subtle introduction of a song that plays an important part in "One Piece" canon hundreds of chapters after the material Season 1 is adapting.

About 10 minutes in, Episode 1 flashes back to young Luffy (Colton Osorio)'s past, introducing viewers to his childhood idolization of powerful pirate Red-Haired Shanks (Peter Gadiot). This sequence then culminates with Luffy cutting his own face with a knife in an attempt to prove his worthiness to his mentor. The episode picks back up this flashback about nine minutes later, by which point Shanks is now stitching Luffy's wound at the bar local to his hometown.

In the background of this scene is an instrumental version of a song existing "One Piece" fans will recognize as either "Binks' Brew" or "Binks' Sake" depending on its English translator. While the song eventually becomes important to the series' plot, within the "One Piece" universe it's likewise a classic composition known to most seafarers, so its inclusion in Episode 1 is plenty logical.