Netflix's One Piece Season 2 - Will It Ever Happen?

After a handful of attempts at crafting a live-action anime adaptation that could expand into a bigger franchise, Netflix finally took a shot at delivering a live-action version of the legendary "One Piece." Based on the manga of the same name created by Eiichiro Oda, the series follows the naïve but good-hearted Luffy (Inaki Godoy), an aspiring pirate who dreams of finding the highly sought-after treasure of Gold Roger known as the One Piece. If Luffy is able to find it, he'll not only attain fortune behind his wildest dreams, but also be given the title of "King of the Pirates" — at least in his mind. So now he embarks on a high seas adventure, gaining new allies and enemies along the way.

Although Netflix hasn't directly announced a second season of "One Piece" yet, there are a lot of signs pointing to its big franchise potential. Obviously there's a lot of lore, characters, and stories that stem from the manga and anime that could be brought into the live-action series. Not to mention, the sheer popularity of the series could also make Netflix want to make this adaptation a tentpole in its library. Yet there are still plenty of hurdles that "One Piece" will have to overcome just to get to Season 2. So let's delve into where a second season of Netflix's "One Piece" could go and the chances of it actually happening.