One Piece's Creator Eiichiro Oda Played A Major Role In The Live-Action Series - Exclusive

While Emma Sullivan wasn't too familiar with the "One Piece" manga before being hired to help adapt the series for Netflix, she was nevertheless invested in making sure it pleased the fans — and Eiichiro Oda. With the help of showrunners Matt Owens and Steven Maeda — who also co-wrote several episodes — Sullivan stayed fixated on getting things right, telling us that together their "first priority was to stick to Oda's vision, and to make sure that we have fulfilled what he would want for the show ... That's the most important thing: to get Oda's vision correct."

She added that Owens and Maeda "constantly would go back to Oda and check [with him]. It's not exactly the same as the manga, and it was a long time ago that he originally wrote it, but [they wanted to make sure he] was happy with the changes that they made ... The main thing is making sure Oda's happy."

While Oda wasn't necessarily on set, his presence loomed large, and everything went through him before making the final cut. "We would re-shoot scenes if Oda didn't like them," said Sullivan. "It was great to have him at the top of our pyramid, making sure it's all within his vision."

While she never actually met Oda because she "worked further down the supply chain," Sullivan noted that Owens and Maeda went to Japan to talk with him in person. "I'd love to meet him," she said. "I'd also be quite nervous ... because [his work] means so much to the fans. They're so passionate about it ... Hopefully, [this series] will [attract] new fans, and I hope that the millions and millions of fans that it already has will approve of what we've done."

