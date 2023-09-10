No Hard Feelings Isn't The Only Movie Inspired By Real Life Craigslist Ads

Hollywood has been going to increasingly outside-the-box thinking for some of its big movies over the last decade. From viral social media threads and YouTube video formats to magazine and newspaper articles, there are plenty of unorthodox ideas providing the inspiration for major films. Still, ads on Craigslist have to be one of the strangest of all.

The 2023 summer comedy "No Hard Feelings" sees its central character, Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence), hired by a couple of helicopter parents (Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti) via a Craigslist ad. Her job: try and bring their son, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman), out of his increasingly isolated shell and prepare him for the college experience.

Being inspired by a real-life ad placed on Craigslist isn't a feature unique to "No Hard Feelings," though. The 2016 comedy "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates" is also based on a Craigslist ad from two brothers, the titular Mike and Dave Stangle, who are played by Zac Efron and Adam Devine in the film. The two brothers posted their viral ad seeking dates for their sister's wedding back in 2013, and it may be the ultimate example of massive developments coming from humble beginnings. The brothers' life story was optioned into a book and film deal due, in part, to the real-life Stangles' likable and humorous dispositions.