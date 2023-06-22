Jennifer Lawrence Thinks No Hard Feelings Will Offend You & That's A Good Thing

In a cinema landscape dominated by sprawling superhero flicks, overused IP, and corporate product biopics, the studio raunch-com has been relegated to the back of the class. It seems like only yesterday that Judd Apatow and pre-"Joker" Todd Philips' dick joke-laden works reigned supreme. Jennifer Lawrence is hoping to bring back that energy with her new film, "No Hard Feelings."

The "Hunger Games" star, who also serves as a producer, stars as Maddie, a down-on-her-luck 30-something enlisted to corrupt the naive, 19-year-old Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman). Her recruiters are Percy's wealthy helicopter parents, hoping their son will gain some crucial life experience before heading off to Princeton.

The R-rated "No Hard Feelings" harkens back to the sex comedies of yore, and as such, it's unabashedly raunchy and, Lawrence says, offensive.

"I think it's time for just a good old-fashioned laugh, and it really is hard to make a comedy where you're not offending people," she told Sky News. She cheekily assured audiences that when it comes to the blue dialogue and ribald humor of "No Hard Feelings," she's an equal opportunity offender. "Everybody in some sense will be offended by this film — you're welcome."