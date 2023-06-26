Yes, Jennifer Lawrence's No Hard Feelings Is Based On A Real-Life Craigslist Ad

While the Jennifer Lawrence romantic comedy "No Hard Feelings" feels like a throwback movie inspired by the raunchy, R-rated romps of the 1980s, the idea is actually rooted in a real scenario.

Lawrence stars in "No Hard Feelings" as Maddie Barker, a struggling townie in Montauk, New York, who has her car impounded as collateral after failing to pay her property taxes on her childhood home in the swanky Long Island village. In need of a vehicle to earn money as an Uber driver and to get to her bartending job, Maddie, 32, answers an ad from Laird and Allison Becker (Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti), a pair of helicopter parents who are looking for a woman to "date" their awkward 19-year-old son, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman), in the most intimate sense of the word. If Maddie succeeds, the Beckers will give her a car.

The idea behind the scheme — which Percy is oblivious to — is to bring the teen out of his shell and learn social skills before he heads off to college at Princeton, but the results are disastrous from the get-go. And while the wild events of the film are concocted by director-screenwriter Gene Stupnitsky and his fellow scribe John Phillips, Stupnitsky told Entertainment Weekly that the foundation of "No Hard Feelings" came from a Craigslist ad that he received from the film's producers.

"I read it, and I thought, 'This is wild. Who is the woman that answers this ad?' And I thought, 'Oh, that'll be a great role for my friend Jennifer Lawrence,'" Stupnitsky told EW.