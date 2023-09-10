American Pickers' Frank Fritz Remains The Only Thing Fans Really Want To Talk About

With its 23 seasons, "American Pickers" has been a History mainstay since 2010. However, the reality show that focuses on Antique Archaeology's hunt for cool items with decent resale value hasn't exactly coasted through the years with ease. In 2020, longtime co-host Frank Fritz left "American Pickers" in an abrupt fashion, and it soon transpired that he and Mike Wolfe had a feud due to personal and professional issues that led to Fritz's exit from the show. The two men's public comments have made pretty clear that Wolfe's return isn't particularly likely, either.

Fritz may have been away from the show since "American Pickers" Season 21, Episode 7, but fans continue to remember him. In fact, whenever they discuss the show online, the former star's name tends to come up sooner rather than later. In fact, it wouldn't be unfair to say that he's pretty much the only "American Pickers" topic they want to talk about, based on how often the discussion turns to him and how much they miss his presence in the show.

In a Reddit thread about Wolfe and his brother, Robbie, multiple commenters express their desire to see Fritz back in the show. Lifetime TV's Instagram promo post about "American Pickers" and "Everything But the House" was also flooded by pro-Fritz comments. "I liked it a lot better when Frank was on," user Midmichiganman1965 wrote in the post's comment section. "American Pickers without Frank is like Hall without Oates," fellow Instagrammer Miatabrians chimed in. One Reddit fan poll about the show's favorite faces even specifically anticipated Fritz's popularity by asking, "Who's your favorite non-Frank co-picker?" Of course, multiple comments were nevertheless about Fritz.