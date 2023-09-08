Which Movie Is The Fastest To Gross $1 Billion At The Box Office?

With the release of "Barbie," Hollywood has welcomed its newest billion-dollar hit to the box office. With a worldwide total gross of $1.38 billion, it holds such records as the highest-grossing movie solely directed by a woman and the highest-grossing Warner Bros. film of all time. What may be even more impressive is the speed at which the film hit the $1 billion mark, having reached this milestone only 19 days into its run, making it the 10th-fastest movie to get to this point.

Making it to a billion is no small feat, but doing so in such a short amount of time is a rare achievement. At the time of this writing, there are only 53 movies that have managed to crack $1 billion or more, but some took longer to get on the list than others. "Jurassic Park" didn't reach $1 billion until 20 years later, when it was re-released. Similarly, "The Dark Knight" got to that point only when it was reissued during Oscars season.

For a movie to dominate in such a way during its initial run requires a level of fanfare and anticipation that can almost never be manufactured. Let's take a look at a select few cinematic offerings to capture that lightning-in-a-bottle energy and see what helped generate such unprecedented hype.