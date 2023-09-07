Things Only Adults Notice In Small Soldiers

Remember "Small Soldiers?" If not, you're not alone, as it's a film that never really found its audience. According to director Joe Dante, it was originally intended to be an "edgy movie for teenagers," but once filming had finished, the studio pressured him to make it more family-friendly to reach a wider audience and create more opportunities for cross-promotional partnerships. Unfortunately, this compromise ended up pleasing no one, as the final result was still far too violent to be fully accepted by some families, but also not nearly weird enough to become a subversive cult favorite.

In the film, a toy company invents a new line of cutting-edge robotic toys, consisting of the brave Commando Elite, and their sworn enemies, the monstrous Gorgonites. However, due to an oversight in their design, the toys are given microchips containing experimental military AI. As such, once they end up in the hands of AAlan Abernathy, the ensuing war between these two factions unleashes untold chaos in the surrounding suburban neighborhood.

If you haven't seen the film since its initial release, it's a fascinating movie to revisit through adult eyes — not only because there's loads of grown-up content packed into this movie for kids, but also because it's significantly smarter than one might imagine, at times almost Verhoeven-esque in its satire of war and mega-corporations. It isn't quite the anarchic masterpiece it should have been, but at times, it gets pretty darned close.