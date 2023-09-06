The Witcher: Henry Cavill's 5 Best Scenes As Geralt Of Rivia

Dearly beloved, we're gathered here today not to mourn the loss of Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia, but to celebrate the three seasons, four years, and 24 episodes we were lucky enough to spend with him. Though we walk through the valley of the shadow of Season 4, we will fear no evil: for he art with us; his swords and his wig comfort us... forever.

Maybe it's a touch melodramatic to couch an actor's portrayal in such heavy terms, but the reality is that for many fans of "The Witcher," there really is, and will only ever be, one live-action Geralt. Hell, even for those who hated the series, Cavill's depiction of Andrzej Sapkowski's subversive spin on the knight in shining armor trope was a thing of beauty, and for good reason. Cavill didn't just play Geralt, he thoroughly understood and appreciated him. As a result, he fully embodied him, incarnating a character whose innate complexity, depth, and subtle humor had previously struggled to make the leap from page to screen.

In honor of that embodiment, we've chosen the following scenes using some very specific criteria: first, the scene had to give us new and necessary insight into who Geralt really is; second, Cavill's knowledge of and passion for the character had to play an integral role in the success, memorability, and meaningfulness of the scene itself. Because of this, they're not all fight scenes. In fact, most of them aren't. So much of what made Cavill's Geralt compelling and tangible happened in those quiet moments that occasionally poked through the chaos — a sidelong glance, a perfectly timed pause, or a subtle shift in the character's awareness of himself, his situation, and his relationship to others.

That said, we will be kicking things off with some fight scenes. Because let's not kid ourselves — they're cool AF.