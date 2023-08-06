The Witcher: Playing Ciri Has Taught Freya Allan How To Do Just About 'Everything'

Lest fans think otherwise, "The Witcher" is not an easy show to make. One of Netflix's most ambitious and popular titles, the series is a live-action fantasy adventure drama, which means it has to pack more expensive action sequences, sets, locations, and visual effects into a single season than most other, closer-to-reality TV shows ever do. While some fantasy fans have been quick to express their displeasure with some of the differences between Netflix's "The Witcher" and the books that it's based on, too, everyone seems to have a genuine appreciation for how much work goes into the actual making of it.

With that in mind, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to learn that the fantasy series has proven to be a bit of an acting and stunt boot camp for many of its stars, including Freya Allan. The actor, who plays Ciri on "The Witcher," has even gone so far as to claim that the show has taught her basically everything she'll ever need to know as a screen performer. She said as much while speaking with Netflix's Tudum about "The Witcher" Season 3, telling the outlet, "In terms of skill set, I've learned everything I could possibly learn on 'The Witcher.'"

"I've learned how to horse ride, do so many different types of stunts and sword fight. I even sing this season," Allan continued. "Ice skating was my least favorite [activity], but [I've done] everything."