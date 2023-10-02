R-Rated MCU Scenes Fans Will Never Get To See

"Thor: Love and Thunder" could well have been even darker than it was. Christian Bale, who portrayed the villainous Gorr, told Inverse that he and director Taika Waititi wanted to push the limits as much as possible, even when they knew the action was unlikely to ever make it onto the screen. In some instances, fellow co-star Chris Hemsworth even thought they were going too far and worried that the scenes would only be appropriate for an R-rated release. However, Bale and Waititi wanted to explore as many possibilities as possible, although it is unclear exactly what these particular scenes were and there is little chance anyone will ever get to see them.

Bale said, "We kind of knew that some of the stuff we were doing probably wouldn't end up in the film, but we wanted to just push it and see. Ultimately, it is and should be a film that all the family can go and enjoy. And Chris Hemsworth, a couple of times he looked at me it was like, 'Dude, that's a little too far' ... but it was a great joy to give it a shot."