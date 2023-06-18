Thor: Love & Thunder Cut Scenes That Got Too 'R-Rated' For Chris Hemsworth

"Thor: Love and Thunder" definitely wasn't the best that Marvel has offered audiences, upsetting fans more than anything. However, Christian Bale left MCU fans with strong feelings about Gorr the God Butcher, who, despite not living up to his comic book counterpart, is a highlight of the movie. It turns out, it wasn't for lack of trying, as Bale wanted to bring some of Gorr's comic book violence to the film, pushing the boundaries of Marvel's PG-13 rating.

"Taika [Waititi] and me, we kind of knew that some of the stuff we were doing probably wouldn't end up in the film, but we wanted to just push it and see," Bale told Inverse regarding "Thor: Love and Thunder." "Ultimately, it is and should be a film that all the family can go and enjoy. And Chris Hemsworth, a couple of times he looked at me and was like, 'Dude, that's a little too far. I don't think anyone's gonna want to see that unless it's an R-rated film,' but it was a great joy to give it a shot."

While fans will probably never see the R-rated Gorr, "Love and Thunder" could've left in a few scenes showing the villain earning his title of God Butcher. Instead, Marvel delivered an average movie that even Hemsworth admits missed the mark.