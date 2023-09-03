Rocky: Who Played Apollo Creed & Where Is He Now?

Few cinematic sagas have had the lasting appeal of the "Rocky" franchise. Though the first film had very humble beginnings in the imagination of Sylvester Stallone, it would go on to inspire not only five sequels but also three spinoffs in the form of the "Creed" movies.

On top of the Italian Stallion himself, one of the most memorable characters in the "Rocky" series is the man who connects the two branches of the franchise. Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) serves as the antagonist of the first two "Rocky" movies before befriending the titular boxer in "Rocky 3" and "Rocky 4." Though the character was killed in a match with Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), his legacy lives on in the series through his son, Adonis (Michael B. Jordan).

As for Weathers himself, he has had plenty to keep himself busy with over the decades that have passed since the fourth "Rocky" film. Arguably, his highest-profile role in his post-Apollo Creed career is that of High Magistrate Greef Karga on the Disney+ "Star Wars" series, "The Mandalorian." In addition to playing the role in all three seasons of the show, Weathers has directed two episodes.