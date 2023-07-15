Star Wars Theory May Explain How Ahsoka Villain Baylan Skoll Knew Anakin Skywalker

"Ahsoka" is bringing a number of new faces to the "Star Wars" universe, including two dark side Force users seemingly under the employ of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). Baylan Skoll (the late Ray Stevenson) and his young apprentice Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) were first revealed in the teaser trailer for the upcoming Disney+ "Star Wars" series. And though their lightsabers are orange instead of the usual Sith red, it's easy to tell that they aren't exactly Jedi.

The new trailer for "Ahsoka" reveals a bit more about Baylan and Shin, with the former telling Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) that her old master Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) always spoke highly of her. This reveals that Baylan and Anakin knew each other before the latter turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader. And thanks to recent interviews with the "Ahsoka" cast and production team from Empire, we have a solid theory as to how that could be.

According to the magazine's July issue, which dives deep into the show, Baylan is a former Jedi who escaped Order 66 by fleeing into the Unknown Regions — the shadowy area of the galaxy where Grand Admiral Thrawn and the First Order both gather strength. At some point while on the run, after becoming frustrated with the limitations of the light side and resentful of his fate, Baylan came into the service of Thrawn, where he remains in "Ahsoka." That leaves ample opportunities for Anakin and Baylan to have met.