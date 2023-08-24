Ahsoka's Ray Stevenson Tribute Explained – Star Wars Honors Baylan Skoll Actor

Although "Star Wars" fans on Twitter were blown away by the interstellar humor and epic debut of the spinoff series "Ahsoka," the first episode ended on a somber note with a tribute to a late principal cast member.

Tragically, "Ahsoka" star Ray Stevenson died at 58 on May 21, 2023, after he completed filming his role in "Ahsoka" as a vengeful former Jedi, Baylon Skoll. Stevenson's character looms large in "Ahsoka," as Skoll appears in the series' opening scene with his apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). Wielding orange-red lightsabers, Skoll and Hati cut down crew members of a New Republic ship to begin their plan to find Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Following the last scene in the "Ahsoka" premiere, the screen turned to black and highlighted a tribute in white lettering reading, "For our friend, Ray."

"Ahsoka" star Rosario Dawson was heartbroken over the loss of Stevenson, calling him "a giant of a man" in an Instagram post. Dawson said she was "stunned and reeling from this tragic, devastating news," saying the actor was "gone too soon from this world."

"At a loss for words ... just wanted to mark this moment and share your ever ready and present smile," Dawson wrote in the post, accompanied by a photo of her and Stevenson. "Love you forever. Holding your family in my heart."