Ahsoka's Ray Stevenson Tribute Explained – Star Wars Honors Baylan Skoll Actor
Although "Star Wars" fans on Twitter were blown away by the interstellar humor and epic debut of the spinoff series "Ahsoka," the first episode ended on a somber note with a tribute to a late principal cast member.
Tragically, "Ahsoka" star Ray Stevenson died at 58 on May 21, 2023, after he completed filming his role in "Ahsoka" as a vengeful former Jedi, Baylon Skoll. Stevenson's character looms large in "Ahsoka," as Skoll appears in the series' opening scene with his apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). Wielding orange-red lightsabers, Skoll and Hati cut down crew members of a New Republic ship to begin their plan to find Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).
Following the last scene in the "Ahsoka" premiere, the screen turned to black and highlighted a tribute in white lettering reading, "For our friend, Ray."
"Ahsoka" star Rosario Dawson was heartbroken over the loss of Stevenson, calling him "a giant of a man" in an Instagram post. Dawson said she was "stunned and reeling from this tragic, devastating news," saying the actor was "gone too soon from this world."
"At a loss for words ... just wanted to mark this moment and share your ever ready and present smile," Dawson wrote in the post, accompanied by a photo of her and Stevenson. "Love you forever. Holding your family in my heart."
Stevenson's history with Star Wars dates back to Rebels
Also crushed by the loss of Ray Stevenson was "Ahsoka" creator and showrunner Dave Filoni, who previously worked with the actor when he voiced the role of Gar Saxon in Filoni's animated series, "Star Wars Rebels" and "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."
"We have lost a great talent and friend in Ray Stevenson," Filoni wrote in a tribute to the actor on the official Star Wars website. "His kindness and generosity were felt by our entire team on 'Ahsoka.' I always looked forward to working with Ray, and I appreciated his insight and daily wisdom. I am glad that his memory will live on through his family, friends, and the many characters he created. Thank you Ray, for everything."
In one of his last interviews before his death, Stevenson shared with Entertainment Weekly the enthusiasm he felt for playing a character that gets to use a lightsaber, an iconic weapon in the "Star Wars" universe. "I must admit, the first time you turn a lightsaber on, you make the noise," Stevenson told EW. "[And then you're like] 'Oh, I'm so sorry.' Everybody does that, but you just can't help it!"
Stevenson was also a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) close friend and ally, Volstagg, one of the Warriors Three. The actor debuted as Volstagg in the first "Thor" movie in 2011 and reprised the role in "Thor: The Dark World" in 2013 and "Thor: Ragnarok" in 2017. Stevenson also appeared in archive footage as Volstagg in "Thor: Love and Thunder" in 2022.
"Ahsoka" is streaming on Disney+.