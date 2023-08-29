The Flash Crosses The Global Box Office's Finish Line - So, Is It Really A Flop?

It's over for "The Flash."

As schools around the nation open their doors and the weather becomes chillier, the summer movie season is wrapping up. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the box office is continuing to rebound. As of this writing, the 2023 box office is higher than 2022's receipts by nearly 25%, per Box Office Mojo. Overall, this year's domestic haul stands tall at $6.5 billion. While these aren't pre-pandemic numbers, a number of tentpoles this summer, namely "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," have compelled audiences to return to the multiplex. And while 2023 is filled with success stories at the box office, it's also riddled with failures and bombs that Hollywood will never forget.

One such case is Warner Bros.' long-gestating "The Flash." Initially announced in 2014, the Ezra Miller-led flick finally debuted in mid-June this year and was essentially dead on arrival. On paper, the film was the perfect cinematic outing for even the most casual DC fans. It featured the return of Michael Keaton's Batman — whose debut 1989 flick made a whopping $250 million stateside, as well as the introduction of Supergirl, played expertly by Sasha Calle. And if the early hype was to be believed, then "The Flash" would have emerged as one of the best comic book films of all time.

A multiverse narrative with compelling cameos and surprises, the marketing for "The Flash" pitched this as "Spider-Man: No Way Home" for DC fans. But unlike the "Spidey" threequel, which wrapped up its global run with $1.9 billion in late 2021, the Andy Muschietti-directed "Flash" barely conjured up a $270 million global haul. With a domestic total of $108 million and an international cume of just $159 million, "The Flash" is one of DC's biggest box office flops.