The Flash: The Best Callbacks To Michael Keaton's Batman Movies

Contains spoilers for "The Flash"

After over 30 years away from the cowl, Michael Keaton is back as Batman. Having played the character in both of Tim Burton's "Batman" flicks in the late '80s and early '90s, Keaton may be a bit out of practice, but, just like his Bruce Wayne, he can easily jump back into the swing of things. While many have claimed the mantle as their own since Keaton stepped down from the "Batman" series, none inspired the same sort of fanaticism as Michael Keaton's version of the character. In fact, he's the first live-action Batman to return after such an absence, with plenty of fanfare surrounding his revival in "The Flash."

Although Keaton was directed by Tim Burton the first time around, this time director Andy Muschietti takes a turn with the character, thrusting him into a world full of meta-humans and aliens alike. Starring opposite Ezra Miller's Barry Allen aka The Flash, Keaton's Batman proves himself as resourceful as any other Batman, fitting in nicely with the newly-fractured timeline. As capable and valiant as ever, Batman aids the Flash in his quest to fix the timeline and save the multiverse, something we never thought we'd see from Keaton's Caped Crusader.

While it's unlikely that Keaton's Batman will return again after "The Flash," stranger things have certainly happened. With the existence of multiple timelines and universes, it's entirely possible that another Batman could exist out there with Keaton's features. But until then, let these callbacks to the original "Batman" movies hold you over.