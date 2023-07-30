Things Only Adults Notice In Young Sheldon

Despite all the plot holes that audiences have pointed out since "Young Sheldon" began, with some events outright conflicting with "The Big Bang Theory," it's far more often in line with what we've seen before, and sometimes in surprising ways. And when continuity is on point, it's something only the most astute adult observers are likely to notice. Thankfully, there's no shortage of eagle-eyed fans, and places like Reddit are rife with viewers pointing out the subtle ways when "Young Sheldon" has lined up perfectly with its predecessor.

In addition to foreshadowing Sheldon's future in California, the show has featured stories that follow directly from minor elements in "The Big Bang Theory" that were related to his childhood. Even beyond the bigger elements like the presence of his mother, brother, and sister, who were seen years later in the other series, there are some events in "Young Sheldon" that actually explain a lot of what we saw in the show's predecessor. For example, we finally learn just why the older Sheldon Cooper can never bring himself to use the word "sex," as well as the origin of his catchphrase "bazinga."

Likewise, we hear Sheldon's mother singing him a song when he's sick. Adult fans may have noticed that it's the same ones his friends sing years later to remind him of when he was sick as a child under his mother's care.