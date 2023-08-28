Captain America's 19-Project Absence From Marvel's Multiverse Saga Raises Eyebrows

MCU fans will recall that Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) took up the Captain America mantle in the finale of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." But after putting down Carly Morgenthau's (Erin Kellyman) Flag Smasher group and telling some politicians to "do better," Sam has been missing from the Marvel Cinematic universe. That might not seem like a big deal until you notice that there have been a whopping 18 MCU projects since that appearance. On Twitter, a tweet from @MCUMarvels noting the new Cap's absence drew significant attention, with many fans wondering what might explain the streak of Sam-less movies and streaming series. While the tweet claims Sam hasn't shown up for the past 18 MCU projects, it's actually 19. "They better have some good character development for him [because] that's wild," replied @TheBoKmb29.

Cap's next project, "Captain America: Brave New World" (formerly subtitled "New World Order," a title that drew concern for the antisemitic tropes associated with that phrasing) wrapped on June 30, 2023, but won't bow until July 2024. In the meantime, multiple other MCU projects are slated to release, including "Loki" Season 2, "The Marvels," "Echo," and "Deadpool 3."

However, some fans don't think the sheer number of movies and shows without Sam is a big deal, given that more MCU content is being released than ever before. "He has a whole movie coming out next year man good grief," replied @YaQDog7. "We don't [need] cameos just for the sake of cameos if it isn't going to serve the story."