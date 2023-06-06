Captain America 4 Gets A Brand New Subtitle
The Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Captain America" franchise is one of the cornerstones of the interconnected movie universe, and every single "Captain America" installment has featured a different subtitle. The very first movie is called "Captain America: The First Avenger," while subsequent sequels have been called "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," and "Captain America: Civil War." Naturally, the next "Captain America" movie will put the spotlight on Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), and it seems that even though Steve Rogers has retired, the "Captain America" films will continue with the tradition of subtitles. As such, Marvel has officially announced on their official Twitter channel that this upcoming sequel will be called "Captain America: Brave New World." This is definitely a change from its original subtitle of "New World Order," which was announced last July.
Celebrating the official name of "Captain America 4," Anthony Mackie shared an image on Twitter of himself in costume next to Harrison Ford, who is taking over the duties of General Thunderbolt Ross after the tragic passing of William Hurt. The two are seen smiling, pointing at video screens, and sitting around production chairs, highlighting that "Captain America: Brave New World" is moving full steam ahead.
A producer for Captain America 4 says Sam Wilson is like Rocky — an underdog
"Captain America: Brave New World" is also a fitting title, considering the upsets across Marvel's superhero landscape — two of the most prominent members in Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America are either martyred or retired, and now the world will get a chance to fully see and appreciate those that have stepped up the proverbial plate.
Speaking with Comic Book, "Captain America 4: Brave New World" producer Nate Moore talked about how this new movie will be different from previous "Captain America" films. "I think, he's not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing. Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers," he explained. "Captain America 4: Brave New World" has a current release date of May 3, 2024, and it will be interesting to see exactly what kind of new world is on the horizon — specifically if several of the unanswered questions from "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" will be answered.