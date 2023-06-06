Captain America 4 Gets A Brand New Subtitle

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Captain America" franchise is one of the cornerstones of the interconnected movie universe, and every single "Captain America" installment has featured a different subtitle. The very first movie is called "Captain America: The First Avenger," while subsequent sequels have been called "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," and "Captain America: Civil War." Naturally, the next "Captain America" movie will put the spotlight on Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), and it seems that even though Steve Rogers has retired, the "Captain America" films will continue with the tradition of subtitles. As such, Marvel has officially announced on their official Twitter channel that this upcoming sequel will be called "Captain America: Brave New World." This is definitely a change from its original subtitle of "New World Order," which was announced last July.

Celebrating the official name of "Captain America 4," Anthony Mackie shared an image on Twitter of himself in costume next to Harrison Ford, who is taking over the duties of General Thunderbolt Ross after the tragic passing of William Hurt. The two are seen smiling, pointing at video screens, and sitting around production chairs, highlighting that "Captain America: Brave New World" is moving full steam ahead.