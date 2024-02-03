Big Changes Are Coming To Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Universe In 2024

Taylor Sheridan is fond of lore. That's evident in his suite of "Yellowstone" series, which exude a gritty toughness and a reverence for the way history doubles back on itself. The creation of the "Yellowstone" empire has some lore of its own, one that reads like a Sheridan-scripted revenge narrative.

When the prolific showrunner was first pitching "Yellowstone," a nascent series he described as a neo-Western take on "The Godfather," it ended up in development at HBO. But the executives were dubious of Sheridan's vision. As Sheridan recalled (via The Hollywood Reporter), an executive admitted, "Look, it just feels so Middle America. We're HBO, we're avant-garde, we're trendsetters. This feels like a step backward. And frankly, I've got to be honest, I don't think anyone should be living out there [in rural Montana]. It should be a park or something."

The diss lit a fire in Sheridan's belly. The resulting series and its suite of spin-offs feel like a direct repudiation of the executive's criticism. The shows are earthy and show a marked disdain for coastal elitism. Moreover, they're wildly successful.

But even Sheridan couldn't escape the rocky vicissitudes of the television landscape, and strikes and internal disputes have roiled the calm waters of the "Yellowstone" universe. Now, his TV empire is facing perhaps its biggest changes yet.