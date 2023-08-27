Indiana Jones 5 Vs. The Flash: Which Movie Is The Bigger Box Office Bomb?

2023 has been a fascinating year at the box office for all the wrong reasons.

While the biggest story of the year is the financial (and cultural) phenomenon that was "Barbenheimer," Hollywood has a lot of lessons to learn from this summer's biggest misfires. This summer's slate was mostly riddled with IP fare, with some of the biggest films being reboots and sequels from properties that were expected to be sure-fire hits.

Unfortunately, not even the most iconic franchises of all time could produce box office juggernauts this year. When it comes to the summer's biggest bombs, audiences have a number of options to choose from, but perhaps the most pronounced are "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" and "The Flash" — two long-gestating films that failed to make an impression with audience members.

With "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," Disney is on track to lose nearly $100 million, according to Variety. For a franchise that was once considered to be Lucasfilm's crown jewel, the fifth "Indiana Jones" outing has all but confirmed that the famed archaeologist is a relic of the past, unable to bring viewers to cinemas. Then, there's "The Flash," which has been percolating in the bowels of Warner Bros.' creative factory for over a decade. Released in mid-June, just two weeks before "Indy," the film cratered, only bringing home $55 million during its stateside debut. As it stands, "The Flash" has barely turned a profit for DC — a brand that's seemingly lost its audience.

Thanks to questionable marketing, middling reception, and bloated budgets, both "Dial of Destiny" and "The Flash" are on track to be scornful reminders for their respective studios about what not to do. The question is, of the two films, which project is the bigger box office bomb?