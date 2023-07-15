Indiana Jones: Harrison Ford Is Proudest Of Making This Decision For The Character

If there ever was an actor who has made a character their own, it would be Harrison Ford — twice — with Han Solo in the "Star Wars" saga and again with the titular adventurous archeologist in the "Indiana Jones" film series.

Save for a brief cameo in 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker," Ford said goodbye to Han Solo in 2015 with the release of "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens," and the new film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" marks the venerable actor's swan song as Indy. Naturally, the release of the fifth and final Indy chapter with "The Dial of Destiny" has Ford reminiscing about the films in the series, which dates back over four decades to "Raiders of the Lost Ark." In addition, the end of the franchise has Ford recalling the decisions he's made about the character that helped make Indy the legend that he is today.

Asked by Jake's Takes about the decision that he's most proud of regarding the film series, Ford said it was to bring the character back for one more go-round after the release of the fourth Indy film, "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," in 2008.

"The decision I'm most proud of is pressing to do this fifth film," Ford explained. "We've been away from him for 15 years. That's enough time for him to change from the character that we've known to what you have left, which is an older man. I wanted to tell the story of that older man."