Who Plays Katrina On Suits & Where Have You Seen Her Lately?

Over the course of its impressive nine-season run, "Suits" introduced fans to several intriguing characters, including Katrina Bennett. After watching her rise through the corporate lawyer ranks over the years, adding an entertaining dynamic to the legal drama, there may be some fans wondering who is the actor who portrayed the former assistant district attorney.

The character of Katrina was first introduced in Season 2, Episode 11 ("Blind-Sided"), and not long after her debut, she is seen switching sides to enter the field of corporate law with Pearson Hardman. Bennett remained a recurring persona on the show for several years before making the jump to series regular in Season 8. Fans witnessed her journey from junior associate to senior partner in 49 of the 134 episodes, thanks to the efforts of Amanda Schull. Before becoming a major player on "Suits," the actor was known for her work on shows like "One Tree Hill," "Pretty Little Liars," and "12 Monkeys."

Those who wonder what she's been up to since the series "Suits" ended may find it refreshing to hear that Schull has been keeping busy in the realm of acting, and some may even be surprised to learn that she has been lending her talents to several projects including incredibly engaging made for TV features and regrettable departures from a certain emergency rescue series.