Here's Where You Can Stream Suits

In the course of the past few decades, USA Network has been responsible for some of the best and most popular original programs on the airwaves. Among the many hits USA has delivered over the years, one can easily count "Suits" among the network's more low-key successes. The seriocomic tale of lawyers, fixers, and big city power players debuted to solid critical notes in the summer of 2011, and quickly struck a chord with audiences as well.

The series would go on to deliver eight more seasons of thrills, chills, and legal-centric laughs. It did so with an impressive ensemble of established, and on-the-rise talent in tow, including the likes of Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams, and Gina Torres. If you didn't have a chance to catch that esteemed crew and their supporting team burn up the screen all 134 episodes of "Suits," you'll be happy to know catching up with the series should be pretty easy these days. You could, of course, just check in with USA on the regular and catch episodes in random order via re-runs.

But if you'd rather tackle "Suits" via a good, old-fashioned full-series binge, you'll likely have an easier time of it in the streaming realm. And at the moment, Peacock is the only streaming service boasting all nine seasons of "Suits."