Here's Where You Can Stream Suits
In the course of the past few decades, USA Network has been responsible for some of the best and most popular original programs on the airwaves. Among the many hits USA has delivered over the years, one can easily count "Suits" among the network's more low-key successes. The seriocomic tale of lawyers, fixers, and big city power players debuted to solid critical notes in the summer of 2011, and quickly struck a chord with audiences as well.
The series would go on to deliver eight more seasons of thrills, chills, and legal-centric laughs. It did so with an impressive ensemble of established, and on-the-rise talent in tow, including the likes of Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams, and Gina Torres. If you didn't have a chance to catch that esteemed crew and their supporting team burn up the screen all 134 episodes of "Suits," you'll be happy to know catching up with the series should be pretty easy these days. You could, of course, just check in with USA on the regular and catch episodes in random order via re-runs.
But if you'd rather tackle "Suits" via a good, old-fashioned full-series binge, you'll likely have an easier time of it in the streaming realm. And at the moment, Peacock is the only streaming service boasting all nine seasons of "Suits."
Suits is available on several streaming platforms these days
While Peacock is the only place you can stream all 134 episodes of "Suits," it's hardly your only option for catching up with the series. In fact, the first eight seasons of "Suits" are also available to binge on Netflix. That will, of course, leave you one season short of your full-series binge. And please believe that if you do blow through the first eight seasons of "Suits," you're really not gonna want to miss out on what goes down over the series' final 10 episodes.
There is a little bit of good news on that front, which is that the final season of "Suits" is actually available to stream on Prime Video. It is, however, the only season of the show you can stream as part of your Prime Video subscription. But if you are among the streaming masses who have a sub to both Netflix and Prime Video, the only thing you'll need to sort out in regards to your "Suits" binge is the free time you'll need to take it on.
Fear not if you currently don't count Peacock, Netflix, or Prime Video among your streaming options as there are still avenues available to watch "Suits." They'll just cost a few more bucks as they involve renting or buying episodes, or full seasons of the show through VOD platforms like iTunes, Vudu, and Prime Video. That approach will cost you about $2.99 an episode, or $24.99 per season, which may prove pricey given the show's longevity. You'll just have to decide for yourself if the "Suits" juice is worth the squeeze.