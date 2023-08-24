Move Over Super Mario Bros., Barbie Is The Biggest Box-Office Success Of 2023

The domestic box office has a new winner.

"Barbie" shows absolutely no signs of stopping its dominance at the box office. While many doubted the film's appeal when it was first announced, it's clear that nobody should bet against Greta Gerwig. The Warner Bros. pic, based on the Mattel doll of the same name, debuted to a whopping $162 million stateside back in mid-July. Thanks in part to the memes supporting the film, the project's viral marketing, and a playful rivalry with Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," there were a cocktail of reasons as to why audiences graced multiplexes to see "Barbie" during its opening weekend.

It also helped that Gerwig, who co-wrote the film with her partner Noah Baumbach, managed to create another masterpiece. The film received unanimous praise, with Looper critic Dominic Griffin awarding the creative duo's meta, self-aware, and existential heavy take on the doll a 8/10 rating. Audiences were clearly invested in Warner Bros.' vision of the doll as well, gifting it an A CinemaScore.

The momentum continued, especially internationally, as the film has now grossed over $710 million worldwide, with markets like Mexico, Germany, and Brazil raking in hauls north of $33 million. Stateside, the Margot Robbie-led film continues to make waves, with a domestic total standing just shy of $576 million, per The Wrap. That number is particularly significant, as it means "Barbie" has outgrossed Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" as the biggest movie of 2023, at least domestically. The animated film, based on Nintendo's plumber mascot, made a whopping $574 million when it debuted in April earlier this year. While many believed that the reign of "Mario" would last the entire year, the plumber has already been toppled by "Barbie," which became the highest-grossing film of the year on Thursday, its 34th day of release.