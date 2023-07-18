Barbie Review: Existential Dream House

As Helen Mirren's Narrator tells us in the film's prologue, Barbie can be anything. The film introduces us to a diverse cavalcade of Barbie variants, all named Barbie, with a variety of occupations. Actresses ranging from Hari Nef to Issa Rae to Alexandra Shipp all play doctors, presidents, and award-winning authors. But Margot Robbie is adjectiveless Barbie. As the story progresses, she comes to be known as Stereotypical Barbie, the Barbie you think of when someone says "Barbie." She is but one part of the elaborate, feminist utopia that is Barbieworld, where every iteration of Barbie that has ever lived exists in blissful ignorance of one inconvenient fact: that the real world is not a similarly idyllic society inspired by the accomplishments of these ambitious dolls.

But when our Barbie becomes plagued by thoughts of death, cellulite, and flat, archless feet, Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon) sends her to the Real World to find the origin of these changes so she can be reset to factory settings. Her fish-out-of-water experience is good for some laughs and exaggerated in the marketing materials, but the main thrust of the film's plot isn't about Barbie and her Ken (Ryan Gosling) traversing reality. Rather, it's about what ideas they bring back home with them and how those errant concepts corrupt their pastel-colored paradise.

The film's twists and revelations are best experienced firsthand, so we'll leave the rest of the narrative specifics to your imagination until you can actually see it. But "Barbie" is so much more than the particulars of its plot. Gerwig, alongside partner Noah Baumbach, who gets a co-writer credit, has dreamed up an ambitious, thoughtful, and dizzying pop art piece. The film functions dually as a highly stylized musical comedy that's as entertaining as any movie ostensibly made for kids can possibly be. But between the broader comedic bits and some of the quirkier meta elements, there are these quiet, intimate little touches that feel so emotional as to be overpowering.

America Ferrera, who plays a human employee of Mattel, delivers a monologue about the inherent difficulties of womanhood that is sure to be chopped up, deep-fried with filters and sparkle effects as a fancam on TikTok the minute a bootleg of the film is released to torrent sites with sufficient visual fidelity. But for all its soulful meditations and show-stopping musical numbers, perhaps the most surprising and impressive element of "Barbie" is the fascinating way the film tackles the gender war.