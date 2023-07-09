The Super Mario Bros. Movie: When You Can Stream On Peacock & Every Bonus You Get

When "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" drops on Peacock, it will feature at least three pieces of bonus content. Keen-eyed fans will be quick to note that these additions are actually several of the same ones featured on the physical release of the movie. Nonetheless, they may be a source of excitement for those who haven't yet seen them.

The first bonus feature is "Getting to Know the Cast," a collection of behind-the-scenes vignettes focusing on the star-studded cast of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," including Chris Pratt's Mario, Jack Black's Bowser, and Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong. The second feature is "The Super Mario Bros. Movie Field Guide," in which the movie's actors give an in-depth explanation of the various Power-Ups that their characters use throughout the movie, including Peach's Ice Flower and Mario's Cat Bell. Finally, there's the "Peaches Lyrical Video," which, as its name suggests, is a sing-along version of Bowser's iconic "Peaches" love ballad with on-screen lyrics.

While these three bonus selections are the ones confirmed for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Peacock, it's unknown whether the service will also include any of the other pieces of extra content from the physical release. Those editions of the movie also had a mini-documentary on the making of the film titled "Leveling Up: Making The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and the kid-focused video "Leadership Lessons with Anya Taylor-Joy."