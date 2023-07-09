The Super Mario Bros. Movie: When You Can Stream On Peacock & Every Bonus You Get
Nintendo and Illumination's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" exploded onto the scene back in April, quickly platforming its way past $1 billion at the box office and becoming the second highest-grossing animated movie of all time. Now, Mario (Chris Pratt), Luigi (Charlie Day), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and the rest of the gang are set to dominate yet another market with their big cinematic outing: streaming.
While "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" already became available to watch at home through digital storefronts on May 16, with various editions of a physical release debuting on June 13. However, subscribers to one particular streaming service will be able to watch the movie at no additional cost by the end of the summer. Indeed, the movie is coming to Peacock's line-up of content on August 3. It's not just any basic streaming drop either, as fans will also get access to a selection of bonus features, some of which take viewers behind-the-scenes of the movie.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is powered-up on Peacock
When "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" drops on Peacock, it will feature at least three pieces of bonus content. Keen-eyed fans will be quick to note that these additions are actually several of the same ones featured on the physical release of the movie. Nonetheless, they may be a source of excitement for those who haven't yet seen them.
The first bonus feature is "Getting to Know the Cast," a collection of behind-the-scenes vignettes focusing on the star-studded cast of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," including Chris Pratt's Mario, Jack Black's Bowser, and Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong. The second feature is "The Super Mario Bros. Movie Field Guide," in which the movie's actors give an in-depth explanation of the various Power-Ups that their characters use throughout the movie, including Peach's Ice Flower and Mario's Cat Bell. Finally, there's the "Peaches Lyrical Video," which, as its name suggests, is a sing-along version of Bowser's iconic "Peaches" love ballad with on-screen lyrics.
While these three bonus selections are the ones confirmed for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Peacock, it's unknown whether the service will also include any of the other pieces of extra content from the physical release. Those editions of the movie also had a mini-documentary on the making of the film titled "Leveling Up: Making The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and the kid-focused video "Leadership Lessons with Anya Taylor-Joy."