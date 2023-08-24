Barbie Is Coming To IMAX - Why You'll Want Tickets Even If You've Seen It Already

Thought everybody was over "Barbie?" Think again — Warner Bros. is giving the movie a re-release already on September 22, 2023. The rollout will last for one week, and here's why you'll want to grab tickets as soon as you can.

Now that "Oppenheimer" is clearing out of theaters as it approaches a home release, according to Deadline, they're making room for "Barbie" to be shown in IMAX for the first time. It's not even just that; audiences who show up to these IMAX screenings will get to see brand-new footage during and after the credits picked specifically by director Greta Gerwig.

In a statement obtained by the outlet, Gerwig said, "​The worldwide enthusiasm for Barbie has been overwhelming, humbling and deeply moving. So many Barbie fans went on this journey with us, and we can't thank them enough for supporting the film and sharing their Barbie experience in theaters, across social media and out in the world. We made Barbie for the big screen, so it's a thrill to be able to bring it to Imax, the biggest screen of all. And as a special thanks to Barbie fans, we're excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew's incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy."