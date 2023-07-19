Why Christopher Nolan Isn't Upset About Barbie Vs. Oppenheimer

As the intense summer movie battle of "Barbie" vs. "Oppenheimer" continues to brew as they approach their shared July 21, 2023, release date, the director of the latter is already declaring it a win for both films.

Nolan, whose films have traditionally been released in the third Friday in July slot over the past 15 years, told IGN that he's just happy that people are crowding into movie theaters no matter what they are seeing. As such, the "Barbenheimer" term that's been bandied about online may be a good thing.

"Summer, in a healthy marketplace, is always crowded, and we've been doing this a long time," Nolan observed for IGN when discussing the dual release. "I think for those of us who care about movies, we've been really waiting to have a crowded marketplace again, and now it's here and that's terrific."

At least Nolan is no stranger to participating in head-to-head cinematic throwdowns. Before the battle of "Barbie" vs. "Oppenheimer," there was Batman vs. "Mamma Mia" in 2008 with the debut of the director's "The Dark Knight" opposite the ABBA jukebox musical. The big difference between now and then is "The Dark Knight" and "Mamma Mia" are both PG-13 films. "Barbie" is also PG-13, so it will have the advantage of bringing in a wider audience. On the flip side, "Oppenheimer" is rated R, which is a kind of a big deal since most of Nolan's films have been rated PG-13. The last Nolan film to be rated R, in fact, was his 2002 crime mystery "Insomnia," starring Al Pacino, Hilary Swank, and the late Robin Williams.