The Rings Of Power Season 2 Seemingly Casts An MCU Vet As Orc Warlord

Contains potential spoilers for "The Rings of Power" Season 2

Everyone is sucked into the MCU at one point or another. From bigwig Hollywood-ites right down to actors just getting started, there seems to be no end to the number of individuals who manage to land a role in Marvel's ever-growing universe ... and then pop up again somewhere else down the road. The latest of these connections comes via an unconfirmed report of Mike Wood making the leap from the MCU to Amazon Studios' "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

Wood is a trained actor and stuntman who has landed big and small roles in countless productions. This includes "Bridgerton," where he played a "brothel patron," and "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," where he showed up in an uncredited role as the "Circus Beastmaster." Wood has also spent time behind the camera as a digital imaging technician, editor, camera operator, and even a director and producer.

The man has done it all, and this year he leveraged his vast array of skills to land a role as Crystal Man in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." According to IMDB, Wood's portrayal is uncredited in the official movie. However, the actor received formal recognition for the role in "Marvel Studios: Assembled."

After his brief foray into the MCU, it appears that Wood is jumping universes. According to yet-to-be-verified reports, he's going to be in Amazon Studios' Middle-earth series.